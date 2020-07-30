Valens Groworks (OTCMKTS:MYMSF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Valens Groworks Corp (OTCMKTS:MYMSF)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58, approximately 225,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 401% from the average daily volume of 45,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77.

About Valens Groworks (OTCMKTS:MYMSF)

Valens Groworks Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the scientific research of phytopharmaceutical material primarily producing cannabis and cannabis related products. It is also involved in the analytical laboratory testing of cannabis. The company has a collaborative research partnership with UBC Okanagan and Thompson Rivers University.

