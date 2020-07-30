Tres Or Resources (CVE:TRS) Shares Down 16.7%

Tres Or Resources (CVE:TRS) fell 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 30,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 26,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and a P/E ratio of -4.76.

Tres Or Resources Company Profile (CVE:TRS)

Tres-Or Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of gold, base metal, and diamond properties in Canada. The company's flagship project is Fontana Gold Project covering an area of 8,700 hectares located in the northeast of Amos, Duverny Township, Quebec.

