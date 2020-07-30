KonaTel (NASDAQ:KTEL) Shares Down 7.7%

KonaTel (NASDAQ:KTEL)’s share price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

KonaTel Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTEL)

KonaTel, Inc provides cellular products and services to individual and business customers in various retail and wholesale markets in the United States. The company offers post-paid wireless plans, including voice; text and data; wireless data only plans; and equipment that support the wireless plans, such as phones, tablets, and accessories.

