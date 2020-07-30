Akumin (TSE:AKU) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Akumin Inc (TSE:AKU) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.30, 6,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 26,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Akumin from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Akumin alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.33. The stock has a market cap of $160.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$94.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.81 million.

Akumin Company Profile (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 74 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.