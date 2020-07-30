JW-A (NASDAQ:JW.A) Stock Price Up 0.7%

JW-A (NASDAQ:JW.A) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.14, approximately 268,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 329,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.26.

Get JW-A alerts:

JW-A (NASDAQ:JW.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $474.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.78 million.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for JW-A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JW-A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.