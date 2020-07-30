TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

TMAC Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TMMFF)’s stock price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13, approximately 7,307 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 45,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, TD Securities lowered TMAC Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

