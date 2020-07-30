Parallel Mining (CVE:PAL) Trading Down 3.7%

Parallel Mining Corp (CVE:PAL) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 106,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 237% from the average session volume of 31,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Parallel Mining (CVE:PAL)

Parallel Mining Corp. evaluates, acquires, explores for, develops, and exploits base and precious metal properties in Canada and Africa. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mane II property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in the Kaya-Goren greenstone belt in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Parallel Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parallel Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.