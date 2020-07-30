Preveceutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Trading Up 4.7%

Preveceutical Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 1,468,694 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 715,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Preveceutical Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRVCF)

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, develops options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. It has research and development programs, including dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the addictive analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl, and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions.

