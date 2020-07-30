Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Trading Up 5.2%

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:GELYF) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16, approximately 247,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 118,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

About Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Namaste Technologies Trading Down 3.6%
Namaste Technologies Trading Down 3.6%
American Defense Systems Shares Up 8.7%
American Defense Systems Shares Up 8.7%
Claren Energy Shares Down 8.3%
Claren Energy Shares Down 8.3%
Guyana Goldfields Shares Down 0.4%
Guyana Goldfields Shares Down 0.4%
Valens Groworks Stock Price Up 1.3%
Valens Groworks Stock Price Up 1.3%
Tres Or Resources Shares Down 16.7%
Tres Or Resources Shares Down 16.7%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report