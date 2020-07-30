Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Trading Up 5.2%

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:GELYF) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16, approximately 247,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 118,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

About Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

