Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust (LON:GMP) Shares Up 23.5%

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP)’s stock price shot up 23.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 7.41 ($0.09), 2,000 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.07).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 239.34.

Get Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.