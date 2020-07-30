SUN ART RETAIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Trading Down 10.7%

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

SUN ART RETAIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SURRY) fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $13.96, 2,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 287% from the average session volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.

SUN ART RETAIL/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SURRY)

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates hypermarkets and e-commerce platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates its hypermarkets under the RT-Mart and Auchan brands. The company also provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total of 486 outlets in 232 cities across 29 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities.

