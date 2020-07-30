Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Shares Up 16%

Solarwindow Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WNDW)’s stock price shot up 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.84, 156,491 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 128% from the average session volume of 68,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Solarwindow Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Solarwindow Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $175.30 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Solarwindow Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating see-through windows and products for detached homes and commercial buildings. Its SolarWindow technology provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Solarwindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarwindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.