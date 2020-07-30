Glance Technologies (OTCMKTS:GLNNF) Trading Down 15.5%

Glance Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:GLNNF) shares dropped 15.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 919,874 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 435,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

About Glance Technologies (OTCMKTS:GLNNF)

Glance Technologies Inc operates as a technology company. It owns and operates the Glance Pay mobile application, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards, and interact with merchants.

