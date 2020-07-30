Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Up 11.6%

Rockfire Resources PLC (LON:ROCK)’s share price was up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.96 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.93 ($0.02), approximately 15,670,471 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.73 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.93.

Get Rockfire Resources alerts:

Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported GBX (0.14) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rockfire Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources. It holds six exploration tenements and three applications for tenements with a total combined area of approximately 976 square kilometers in Papua New Guinea and Australia. The company was formerly known as Papua Mining plc and changed its name to Rockfire Resources plc in June 2018.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.