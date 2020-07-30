DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Trading Up 0.5%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $5.98, approximately 9,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 59,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on DMAC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.86.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,311,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

