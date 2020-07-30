Margaux Resources (CVE:MRL) Shares Down 3.7%

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Margaux Resources Ltd (CVE:MRL) shares traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, 789,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 461% from the average session volume of 140,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 million and a P/E ratio of -7.65.

Margaux Resources Company Profile (CVE:MRL)

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Margaux Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Margaux Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Namaste Technologies Trading Down 3.6%
Namaste Technologies Trading Down 3.6%
American Defense Systems Shares Up 8.7%
American Defense Systems Shares Up 8.7%
Claren Energy Shares Down 8.3%
Claren Energy Shares Down 8.3%
Guyana Goldfields Shares Down 0.4%
Guyana Goldfields Shares Down 0.4%
Valens Groworks Stock Price Up 1.3%
Valens Groworks Stock Price Up 1.3%
Tres Or Resources Shares Down 16.7%
Tres Or Resources Shares Down 16.7%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report