Margaux Resources (CVE:MRL) Shares Down 3.7%

Margaux Resources Ltd (CVE:MRL) shares traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, 789,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 461% from the average session volume of 140,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 million and a P/E ratio of -7.65.

Margaux Resources Company Profile (CVE:MRL)

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.

