Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) Shares Down 1.4%

Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:CIR)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.23 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.34), 490,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.90 ($0.34).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIR. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.89. The stock has a market cap of $102.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

