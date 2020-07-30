Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 208.60%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue was up 2341.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Axonics Modulation Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 14,400 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $587,664.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,931 shares in the company, valued at $8,159,184.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,176.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,129 shares of company stock worth $7,829,904. 25.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

