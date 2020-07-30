Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Trading Down 3.7%

Beach Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:BEPTF)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04, 924 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.

Beach Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BEPTF)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2019, it had a production capacity of 29.4 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 326 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved plus probable reserves.

