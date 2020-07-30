First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Shares Down 3.3%

First Mining Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 964,216 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 845,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

About First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects in North America. The company also explores for copper and iron ore deposits. Its portfolio consists of 25 projects covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in Eastern Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp.

