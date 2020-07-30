Elah (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Elah Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ELLH)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, 101 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19.

About Elah (OTCMKTS:ELLH)

Elah Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. Previously, the company was engaged in aluminum melting, processing, recycling, and alloying activities in the United States and internationally. Elah Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Real Industry, Inc and changed its name to Elah Holdings, Inc in May 2018.

