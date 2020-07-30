Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Shares Down 2.8%

Live Company Group PLC (LON:LVCG) dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.40 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11), approximately 61,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82.

Get Live Company Group alerts:

Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (3.10) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter.

In other Live Company Group news, insider David Ciclitira bought 2,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £205,000 ($252,276.64).

About Live Company Group (LON:LVCG)

Live Company Group Plc organizes and manages live entertainment events in the United Kingdom, Europe, China, and the Far East. It operates through Proprietary Shows (Events) and Licences segments. The company also licenses partners to produce BRICKLIVE branded events. Live Company Group Plc is headquartered in West Byfleet, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Live Company Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Company Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.