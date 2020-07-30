Main Street Capital (MAIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $56.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 98.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Securities cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

