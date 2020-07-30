SolarWinds (SWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.18.

SWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

