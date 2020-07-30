SolarWinds (SWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.18.
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.
