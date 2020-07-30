Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Lithium Chile Inc (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 26,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 14,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

About Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF)

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 15 projects comprising 148,100 hectares on Li-rich Salars in Chile. The company was formerly known as Kairos Capital Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Chile Inc in December 2017.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.