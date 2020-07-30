Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 190.82% and a net margin of 33.42%. On average, analysts expect Coherus Biosciences to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.32. Coherus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRS. BofA Securities began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

In related news, Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $3,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $43,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,775 shares of company stock worth $4,736,217. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

