Post (POST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Post to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). Post had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Post to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of POST opened at $88.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Post has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

