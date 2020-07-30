New Age Brands (OTCMKTS:NWGFF) Stock Price Down 14.9%

New Age Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:NWGFF) shares were down 14.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.44, approximately 224,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,354% from the average daily volume of 15,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59.

About New Age Brands (OTCMKTS:NWGFF)

New Age Brands Inc, an agricultural services company, offers turnkey growing infrastructure and services for the licensed growers and processors of luxury marijuana crops at its agri-campuses in Washington State. The company also, through its subsidiary, Kured, LLC, operates as an online CBD and lifestyle company.

