Choice Hotels International (CHH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 385.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CHH opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.36. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHH. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

