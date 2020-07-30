BellRing Brands (BRBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BRBR opened at $19.52 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $24.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40.
BellRing Brands Company Profile
BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.
Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.