BellRing Brands (BRBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRBR opened at $19.52 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $24.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

