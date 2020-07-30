Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.
Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter.
Shares of CBB stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.78. Cincinnati Bell has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14.
About Cincinnati Bell
Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.
