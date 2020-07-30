Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of CBB stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.78. Cincinnati Bell has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBB shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cincinnati Bell from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Cincinnati Bell in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

