ABIOMED (ABMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect ABIOMED to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ABIOMED to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $299.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.94. ABIOMED has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $301.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research cut ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.40.

In other news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

