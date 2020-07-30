U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USPH opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.28. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $148.48.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $81,435.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,298.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $104,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,650.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,042 shares of company stock worth $327,632. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

