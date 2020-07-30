Newmark Group (NMRK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Newmark Group to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 41.44%. On average, analysts expect Newmark Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $753.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.74. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmark Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

