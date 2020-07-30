Grid Dynamics (GDYN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. On average, analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

GDYN stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30.

Several research firms have commented on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.