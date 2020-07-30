Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 845.43%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. On average, analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $14.98 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $829.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

In related news, insider Romney Humphries sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 526,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,806. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

