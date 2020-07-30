Immunoprecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Shares Down 8%

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPATF) shares dropped 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03, approximately 135,645 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 75,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.

About Immunoprecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

