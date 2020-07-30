Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) were down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.80, approximately 830,917 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,828,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $91.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.57.

About Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.