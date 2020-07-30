Jemtec (CVE:JTC) Trading 4% Higher

Jemtec Inc (CVE:JTC)’s share price traded up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30, 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Jemtec Company Profile (CVE:JTC)

JEMTEC Inc provides integrated technology systems for community-based corrections in Canada. The company offers services and technologies for offender monitoring in Canadian federal and provincial correctional departments. It offers various levels of technology that allows corrections, courts, and police to select from various options ensuring the correct level of offender control.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Jemtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jemtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.