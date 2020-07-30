Lupaka Gold (CVE:LPK) Trading Down 16.7%

Lupaka Gold Corp (CVE:LPK)’s stock price fell 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 148,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Lupaka Gold Company Profile (CVE:LPK)

Lupaka Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Peru. It holds interests in the Invicta gold project located in the Lima Region of central Peru. The company was formerly known as Kcrok Enterprises Ltd. and changed its name to Lupaka Gold Corp.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Lupaka Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lupaka Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.