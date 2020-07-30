Isodiol International (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) Trading Down 9.7%

Isodiol International Inc (OTCMKTS:ISOLF)’s share price fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 1,546 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 107,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

Isodiol International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISOLF)

Isodiol International, Inc engages in the development cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals and consumer products. The firm operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, and United Kingdom. Its services also include the research, education, development, and manufacturing of cannabinoid products.

