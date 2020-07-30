Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) to announce $7.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.80 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $18.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $42.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.90 million to $50.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $53.23 million, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $62.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million.

FLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

In other news, Director Brian L. Frank purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,080.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 669.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 595,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

