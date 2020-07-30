Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $266.42 million and a PE ratio of 13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million.

In other news, Director Robert Charles Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $73,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,219 shares of company stock worth $390,742 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1,629.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 33.23% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

