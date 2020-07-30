Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $228.00 at UBS Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $188.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $208.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $208.33 on Tuesday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $213.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.35 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $104,760.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,924.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,261 shares of company stock valued at $16,136,689. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 567 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

