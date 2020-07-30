Deutsche Bank Increases Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $110.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $123.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average of $103.55. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $126.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 24,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $2,671,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $61,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,968.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,099 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,654. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,226,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $1,643,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

