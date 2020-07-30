Deutsche Bank Increases Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $110.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.
Shares of POWI stock opened at $123.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average of $103.55. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $126.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.04.
In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 24,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $2,671,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $61,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,968.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,099 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,654. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,226,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $1,643,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.
