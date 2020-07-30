Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 95.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALBO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $382.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 730.55% and a negative return on equity of 72.82%. Research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 41.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth $192,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.