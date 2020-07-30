MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Raised to $135.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.55.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI stock opened at $124.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $126.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.84.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $584,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,067,565. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,654,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,122,000 after purchasing an additional 822,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 746,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,789,000 after purchasing an additional 574,742 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,562,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,719,000 after purchasing an additional 218,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.