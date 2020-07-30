Deutsche Bank Increases Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $21.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. Cohu has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $138.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $68,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 45,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 387,993 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 208,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.