Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

MGDDF opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.91. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $124.84.

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

