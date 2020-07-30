Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will report sales of $307.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $303.50 million and the highest is $313.16 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $303.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.14 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

In related news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen bought 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $243,245.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,245.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd M. Santiago bought 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,635.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 372,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,007.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 50,302 shares of company stock worth $588,631 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,350,964,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 114.43 and a beta of 0.39. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

